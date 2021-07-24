Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $72.74 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,778 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $72,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFL opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

