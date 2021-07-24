Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $62,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,867 shares of company stock worth $9,875,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $208.86 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

