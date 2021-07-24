Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Owens Corning worth $58,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

