Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 50,507 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,507 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.19% of MSCI worth $64,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $351,057,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after acquiring an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $578.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.54. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $580.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.