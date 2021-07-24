Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $56,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $328.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.18. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.25.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

