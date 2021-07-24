Analysts Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report sales of $310.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.79 million to $311.66 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $283.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

AMH stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,536. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after buying an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after buying an additional 1,452,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

