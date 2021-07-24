Analysts Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $586.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

NYSE LVS traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $45.77. 11,692,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after buying an additional 576,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

