Analysts Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report sales of $120.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.10 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $95.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $592.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $594.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $626.33 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $642.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPAA. B. Riley increased their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. 39,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,799. The company has a market capitalization of $444.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

