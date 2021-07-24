Analysts Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of CSTM opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54. Constellium has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 2.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 21.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

