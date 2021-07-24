Analysts Expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $669.91 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,243. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.55. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $44.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

