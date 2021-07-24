Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report sales of $84.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.40 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $66.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $365.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $368.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $516.92 million, with estimates ranging from $476.60 million to $568.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $120,167.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at $292,580,525.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,716 shares of company stock worth $3,562,544 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,416,000 after purchasing an additional 242,682 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,478,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.04. The company had a trading volume of 462,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $77.69 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

