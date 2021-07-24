Analysts Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce sales of $54.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $50.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $220.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $220.55 million, with estimates ranging from $213.10 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,044. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.