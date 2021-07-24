Analysts Offer Predictions for Docebo Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Docebo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCBO. National Bankshares set a $70.00 price target on Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Docebo stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.62. Docebo has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at $396,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $722,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Docebo by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Docebo by 116.2% during the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

