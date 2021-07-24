Analysts Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Target Price at $91.17

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

CareDx stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.78 and a beta of 0.66. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,535.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $203,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,152.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

