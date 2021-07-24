Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Target Price at C$36.55

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.05.

GWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$37.00 price objective on Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$37.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.87. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$23.55 and a one year high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

