Analysts Set Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Price Target at $14.25

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several brokerages have commented on HMLP. increased their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 277.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $549,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

