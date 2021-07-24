Analyzing Gannett (NYSE:GCI) & DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN)

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) and DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gannett and DallasNews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gannett -22.65% -24.93% -3.47% DallasNews -5.32% -16.88% -6.40%

This table compares Gannett and DallasNews’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gannett $3.41 billion 0.22 -$670.48 million ($0.66) -7.83 DallasNews $154.30 million 0.22 -$6.87 million N/A N/A

DallasNews has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gannett.

Volatility & Risk

Gannett has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DallasNews has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Gannett shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Gannett shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of DallasNews shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gannett and DallasNews, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gannett 1 0 0 0 1.00 DallasNews 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites. Its principal products also comprise 121 daily and weekly news media brands and approximately 100 magazines, and related digital platforms; USATODAY.com and mobile applications, and sports network, as well as Reviewed.com, an affiliate marketing service; and USA TODAY NETWORK, a community events platform. The company also offers digital marketing solutions, such as online presence solutions, online advertising products, conversion software, and cloud-based software solutions. In addition, it produces niche publications that address specific local market interests, such as recreation, sports, healthcare, and real estate. Further, the company offers local market news and information, as well as advertising and subscriptions, and commercial printing and distribution services; and prints commercial materials, including flyers, business cards, and invitations. The company was formerly known as New Media Investment Group Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co., Inc. in November 2019. Gannett Co., Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications. It also offers commercial printing, distribution, direct mail, and shared mail packaging services; and auto dealerships advertising services on the cars.com platform. In addition, the company provides digital marketing services, such as multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of its cloud-based software; digital and marketing analytics, search engine marketing, and other marketing related services; social media account management and content marketing services; and multi- channel digital advertising and marketing services campaigns, as well as marketing and promotional products for businesses. The company was formerly known as A.H. Belo Corporation and changed its name to DallasNews Corporation in June 2021. DallasNews Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

