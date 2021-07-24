Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.90.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $56.80 on Friday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,569,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 223.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth $10,591,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,935.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,630,000 after purchasing an additional 711,697 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

