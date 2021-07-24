Andrew Dudum Sells 196,553 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $2,075,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $267,253.94.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.41. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -0.12.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIMS. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $19,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

