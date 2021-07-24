Anomaly Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 132,418 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $28,037,000. Visa accounts for approximately 2.7% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.02. 6,766,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,681,477. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $485.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

