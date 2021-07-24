Anomaly Capital Management LP Sells 239,557 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Anomaly Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239,557 shares during the period. Crown comprises about 1.2% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after buying an additional 1,098,475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after buying an additional 359,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after buying an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 351,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.18 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

