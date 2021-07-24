Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.60. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 2,833 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $734.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 144.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,084 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $4,643,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 159.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 996,992 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 115.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,721,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 922,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

