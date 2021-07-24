Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Boosted by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Shares of ANTM opened at $382.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.00. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

