Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,301 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AON were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,865,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in AON by 7,161,633.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 214,849 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $232.48 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.49.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

