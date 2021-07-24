Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Sells $65,000.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $259,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.