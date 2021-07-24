Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 163,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,161. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $982.91 million, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

