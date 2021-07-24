Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 49,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 717,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,628,000 after buying an additional 64,538 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.97. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

