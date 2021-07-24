Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.97. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

