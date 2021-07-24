Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $26,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 48,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.