Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.55.

APRE opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

