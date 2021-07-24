Apria (NYSE:APR) Shares Up 5%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.50. 10,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 340,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on APR. assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $36,528,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at $33,516,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $28,031,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,576,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

