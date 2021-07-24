AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,583 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS opened at $100.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

