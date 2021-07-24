AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 71,127 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,127 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.77 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

