AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 158,485 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158,485 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 158,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.60. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

