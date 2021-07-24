Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys 1,828 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $66,638,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after acquiring an additional 205,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after acquiring an additional 194,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,936 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,403,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter.

HELE stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.03. 85,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,804. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

