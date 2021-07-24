Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.52. The company had a trading volume of 644,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

