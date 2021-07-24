Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,099 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.35. The company had a trading volume of 546,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,828. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $212.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

