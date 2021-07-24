Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.60 and last traded at $61.60. 3,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after purchasing an additional 396,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $7,660,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 128,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,042 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

