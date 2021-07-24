Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,125. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $577.13 million, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 15.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 60.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

