Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.78.

ARCO stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. The firm had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,387,000 after acquiring an additional 247,775 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 495,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 589,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 779.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 262,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.