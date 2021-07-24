AREX Capital Management LP Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Owens Corning makes up about 0.3% of AREX Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

Shares of OC stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.18. 406,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

