ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stake Increased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after acquiring an additional 418,262 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $26,998,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 149,284 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $21,916,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after buying an additional 275,367 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13.

