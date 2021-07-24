Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.67% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. 103,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,178. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

