Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 86.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.96.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $289.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $289.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

