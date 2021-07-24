Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,226,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,370,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.39.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.