Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 264,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 157,949 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWG. TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.47 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

