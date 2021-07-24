Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,526 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.44% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEPS stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.17. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

