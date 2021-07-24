Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 132,782 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 132,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 391,933 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DGNR opened at $9.98 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.

