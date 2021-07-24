Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 16,897 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,897 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.71% of Spok worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spok by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Spok by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.26. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

