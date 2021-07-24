Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 290,312 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290,312 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Stratasys worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Stratasys by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

